Kayleigh McEnany isn’t impressed with the news that Joe Biden has chosen an all-female communications team. When the news spread Sunday that Biden’s communication department will be led by an all-women team, the press was giddy with delight. Once again Team Biden has put forward a historic first and, let’s face it, identity politics takes precedence over any other consideration with the incoming administration. The current press secretary offered her thoughts as she spoke up for the Trump team.

Jen Psaki, a former White House communications director, will be his press secretary. Biden has named seven women to top communications roles. Psaki is a former Obama administration appointee so she’ll fit right in with the rest of the Obama-Biden re-treads. It is getting hard for Biden to insist that he is his own man and his administration will not be a third term for Barack Obama when he continues to surround himself with Obama people. Psaki is so entrenched in Swamp life that she served in several top roles in the Obama administration and was the spokesperson for John Kerry at the State Department.

In addition to Ms. Psaki, Mr. Biden said that his White House communications director will be Kate Bedingfield, who served in the same role for his campaign. Pili Tobar will be deputy communications director, and Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary. Ms. Tobar worked as the communications director for coalitions for Mr. Biden’s campaign, and Ms. Jean-Pierre served as chief of staff to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the campaign. Symone Sanders will serve as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Ms. Harris, and Ashley Etienne was named her communications director. Elizabeth Alexander will be communications director for first lady Jill Biden. All three served as senior advisers during the campaign. “I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Mr. Biden said. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Psaki is thrilled that Biden is back and bringing all the feels back to the presidency, you know.

Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

Psaki is a white woman who will be the face of the communications department. Bedingfield is also white and is a familiar face because she ran the Biden campaign, such as it was. Karine Jean-Pierre and Pili Tobar are making headlines because they tick the box for the LGBTQ community. They are both women of color and far-left Democrats.

Jean-Pierre served as senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden and chief of staff to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign. Previously, Jean-Pierre was chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst. During the Obama administration, Jean-Pierre was regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama administration and served in various roles in the 2008 and 2012 Obama presidential campaign. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University. Tobar, on the other hand, was communications director for coalitions for the Biden campaign. Previously, Tobar was deputy director for America’s Voice, where she advocated on behalf of immigrants. Additionally, Tobar has also worked as the Hispanic media director for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer; national director of Hispanic Media and Western regional press secretary for the Democratic National Committee; communications director for Congressman Ruben Gallego; and communications director for the Latino Victory Project. Originally from Florida and raised in Guatemala, Tobar is a graduate of the University of Miami and now lives in D.C. with her wife and daughter.

Karine Jean-Pierre has a history of anti-Semitism. She praised Democrats for boycotting a pro-Israel conference last year. Does she sound like a moderate unifier as Biden keeps saying his administration will be staffed with?

Jean-Pierre, then a national spokesperson and senior adviser for the George Soros-funded left-wing group MoveOn.org, lauded the 2020 presidential candidates for boycotting AIPAC, the annual bipartisan pro-Israel gathering, in 2019. (AIPAC stands for American-Israel Public Affairs Committee). Writing in Newsweek, Jean-Pierre maintained that the Democratic candidates “made the right call,” and that AIPAC’s policies and values “are not progressive.” “You cannot call yourself a progressive while continuing to associate yourself with an organization like AIPAC that has often been the antithesis of what it means to be progressive,” she wrote. She blasted AIPAC’s opposition to the Iran nuclear deal, as well as its decision to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak (as it does with every Israeli prime minister), saying that “under his leadership of Israel, according to the United Nations, Israel may have committed war crimes in its attacks on Gazan protesters.”

Welp. I suppose we can be thankful that she didn’t make the cut as press secretary, as she was considered to be a top contender for that job. She would have been touted as the first black press secretary.

I am profoundly honored to be the Principal Deputy Press Secretary for @JoeBiden. I am especially thrilled to work alongside @jrpsaki whose leadership and stellar instincts will ensure we are positioned to effectively communicate the Biden-Harris agenda to all Americans. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) November 29, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany spoke out on social media. She noted the top communication positions in the Trump administration are occupied by females.

President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP… So does @FLOTUS… So does @SecondLady… The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HpP0KL8kgD — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 30, 2020

While Kayleigh accurately says that the top positions are filled by women, not all of the communications team in the Trump administration are female. This produced plenty of snarky pushback from Kayleigh’s critics.

Here’s the thing – Biden is intent on one-upping previous administrations with diversity hires. The same people applauding Biden’s choices virtually ignored groundbreaking Republican women like Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, the first White House press secretary who was a working mom. Her children are very young. Trump hired Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager in 2016, who became the first woman to lead a winning presidential campaign. Trump’s administration has not lacked ‘firsts’ or diversity, as much as the left would like you to think. Republican women, as they advance in their political careers, never receive the kind of attention and glowing coverage that the women on the left receive. We know why – the left protects and promotes their own, especially in press coverage.

