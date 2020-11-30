https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/prof-resigns-telling-biden-fans-unfriend-facebook/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Paul Ewell, a dean at Virginia Wesleyan University, has resigned from that position and his professor job after he criticized Joe Biden supporters on his personal Facebook page.

“If you were ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian enough to vote for Biden, I really don’t want to be your social friend on social media,” Ewell’s post said, according to a screenshot obtained by The Virginian-Pilot. (The post has since been deleted).

Ewell also taught business and economics at the private university in Norfolk and also served as the dean of the school’s global campus.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

