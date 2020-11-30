https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raffensperger-holds-presser/

Posted by Kane on November 30, 2020 8:45 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Claims ‘Dishonest Actors Are Misleading’ Trump On Dominion

“There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently,” he stated.

President Trump responded…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...