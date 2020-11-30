https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raffensperger-holds-presser/
NEW: Georgia elections chief Brad Raffensperger: “There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation—and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently.” https://t.co/EbS7Y9pBmV pic.twitter.com/xK5FHIFQCo
— ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2020
Claims ‘Dishonest Actors Are Misleading’ Trump On Dominion
“There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently,” he stated.
President Trump responded…
Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020