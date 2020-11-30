https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/rand-paul-points-4-wild-data-dumps-put-biden-ahead-fraud/

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is suggesting that people look at the “4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM” the day after then election that essentially put Joe Biden, a Democrat, ahead of President Donald Trump.

“Statistical anomaly? Fraud?” Paul wrote on social media. “Look at the evidence and decide for yourself. (That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this).”

That might have been a close call, but the Twitter social media platform did allow its posting, but not before it added its own editorial comment to the statement: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

But Sen. Paul only questioned whether it was fraud, and asked readers to look at the detailed information from researchers and judge for themselves.

Interesting . . . Trump margin of “defeat” in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself.(That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this) Anomalies in Vote Counts; https://t.co/DgBlYj9zUP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 29, 2020

A report at BizPacReview said, “The Kentucky Republican tweeted Sunday questioning the ‘statistical anomaly’ that occurred in the states, linking to an article on the issue and the ‘vote spikes’ favoring Democrat Joe Biden that occurred in the early hours of Nov. 4. Paul included an additional jab in his tweet at Big Tech for potentially censoring the material.”

The analysis of the vote patterns by VotePatternAnalysis explained, “In the early hours of November 4th, 2020, Democratic candidate Joe Biden received several major ‘vote spikes’ that substantially — and decisively — improved his electoral position in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Much skepticism and uncertainty surrounds these ‘vote spikes.’ Critics point to suspicious vote counting practices, extreme differences between the two major candidates’ vote counts, and the timing of the vote updates, among other factors, to cast doubt on the legitimacy of some of these spikes. While data analysis cannot on its own demonstrate fraud or systemic issues, it can point us to statistically anomalous cases that invite further scrutiny.”

The report continued the spikes in question were in competitive states and were “unusually large in size and had an unusually high Biden-to-Trump ratio. We demonstrate the results differ enough from expected results to be cause for concern.”

The analysis took its numbers from the New York Times, and reviewed nearly 9,000 “vote updates.”

“We discover a remarkably consistent mathematical property: there is a clear inverse relationship between difference in candidates’ vote counts and the ratio of the vote counts. (In other words, it’s not surprising to see vote updates with large margins, and it’s not surprising to see vote updates with very large ratios of support between the candidates, but it is surprising to see vote updates which are both).”

The report continued, “Nearly every vote update, across states of all sizes and political leanings follow this statistical pattern. A very small number, however, are especially aberrant. Of the seven vote updates which follow the pattern the least, four individual vote updates — two in Michigan, one in Wisconsin, and one in Georgia — were particularly anomalous and influential with respect to this property and all occurred within the same five hour window.“

The batch updates that raise concerns include, the report said:

An update in Michigan listed as of 6:31AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 141,258 votes for Joe Biden and 5,968 votes for Donald Trump

An update in Wisconsin listed as 3:42AM Central Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 143,379 votes for Joe Biden and 25,163 votes for Donald Trump

A vote update in Georgia listed at 1:34AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 136,155 votes for Joe Biden and 29,115 votes for Donald Trump

An update in Michigan listed as of 3:50AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 54,497 votes for Joe Biden and 4,718 votes for Donald Trump

Essentially those “anomalies” are “more than the margin of victory in all three states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia — which collectively represent forty-two electoral votes,” the report said.

In other words, without those specific vote totals, President Donald Trump would be on his way today to a second term.

The report suggests those vote dumps were “especially anomalous and merit further investigation.” They were, the report said, “more extreme than 99% of all updates nationally in terms of their deviation.”

