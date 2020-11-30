https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/30/rashida-tlaib-deletes-vile-retweet-with-a-phrase-associated-with-the-destruction-of-israel/
Rep. Rashida Tlaib is rightly under fire this morning after she retweeted an account that tweeted the anti-Israel phrase, “from the river to the sea” which is widely regarded as a call for Israel’s annihilation:
Rashida Tlaib RT’s out the same message that got Marc Lamont Hill canned from CNN.
From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free – code for eradicating the State of Israel and its millions of Jews.
Reminder – this is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman pic.twitter.com/zEWOptrGPW
— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 30, 2020
This is a widely-known phrase chanted by Hamas and it’s impossible that she doesn’t know this:
Tonight, as I spoke about how anti-Zionists hung my great grandfather in Iraq, anti-Zionists chanted for my death at Vassar College in NY.
(Note: “from the river to the sea” is a chant used by Hamas when they call for the genocide of all Jews)
Am Israel Chai pic.twitter.com/mMIQWeUPLp
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2019
If you recall, Marc Lamont Hill lost his CNN gig because of it:
Marc Lamont Hill, the Temple University professor, lost his CNN contributorship after calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea” during a speech at the U.N. Now, he’s calling major news outlets are “Zionist orgs.” https://t.co/rZvMpnqjra
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019
She has since deleted her retweet but has offered no explanation as of this morning:
After extensive backlash, Tlaib has apparently now removed this retweet. She has not offered an explanation for why she felt it was appropriate to retweet a slogan that suggests ethnic cleansing. https://t.co/EEcMpbJyhx
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2020
She did repost the artwork from the account and added this:
Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality.
Art: @shirien.creates pic.twitter.com/qN6sqy5mW8
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 30, 2020
Sorry! We’re going to need a better than this spin:
You mean by calling for Israel’s destruction? Spin all you wish, but you can’t hide your true racist colors! pic.twitter.com/uNmAyl9UHd
— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 30, 2020
***