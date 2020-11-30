https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/30/rashida-tlaib-deletes-vile-retweet-with-a-phrase-associated-with-the-destruction-of-israel/

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is rightly under fire this morning after she retweeted an account that tweeted the anti-Israel phrase, “from the river to the sea” which is widely regarded as a call for Israel’s annihilation:

Rashida Tlaib RT’s out the same message that got Marc Lamont Hill canned from CNN. From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free – code for eradicating the State of Israel and its millions of Jews. Reminder – this is a sitting U.S. Congresswoman pic.twitter.com/zEWOptrGPW — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 30, 2020

This is a widely-known phrase chanted by Hamas and it’s impossible that she doesn’t know this:

Tonight, as I spoke about how anti-Zionists hung my great grandfather in Iraq, anti-Zionists chanted for my death at Vassar College in NY. (Note: “from the river to the sea” is a chant used by Hamas when they call for the genocide of all Jews) Am Israel Chai pic.twitter.com/mMIQWeUPLp — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2019

If you recall, Marc Lamont Hill lost his CNN gig because of it:

Marc Lamont Hill, the Temple University professor, lost his CNN contributorship after calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea” during a speech at the U.N. Now, he’s calling major news outlets are “Zionist orgs.” https://t.co/rZvMpnqjra — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019

She has since deleted her retweet but has offered no explanation as of this morning:

After extensive backlash, Tlaib has apparently now removed this retweet. She has not offered an explanation for why she felt it was appropriate to retweet a slogan that suggests ethnic cleansing. https://t.co/EEcMpbJyhx — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2020

She did repost the artwork from the account and added this:

Thinking of my sity Muftieh and family in Palestine today. From Detroit to Gaza, we will always fight against oppression and inequality. Art: @shirien.creates pic.twitter.com/qN6sqy5mW8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 30, 2020

Sorry! We’re going to need a better than this spin:

You mean by calling for Israel’s destruction? Spin all you wish, but you can’t hide your true racist colors! pic.twitter.com/uNmAyl9UHd — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 30, 2020

