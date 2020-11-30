https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/30/rashida-tlaib-deletes-vile-retweet-with-a-phrase-associated-with-the-destruction-of-israel/

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is rightly under fire this morning after she retweeted an account that tweeted the anti-Israel phrase, “from the river to the sea” which is widely regarded as a call for Israel’s annihilation:

This is a widely-known phrase chanted by Hamas and it’s impossible that she doesn’t know this:

If you recall, Marc Lamont Hill lost his CNN gig because of it:

She has since deleted her retweet but has offered no explanation as of this morning:

She did repost the artwork from the account and added this:

Sorry! We’re going to need a better than this spin:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...