https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hurricane-season-atlantic-noaa/2020/11/30/id/999328

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which saw six major storms, has officially come to an end after setting multiple records, the New York Post reports.

The season began June 1, and saw 30 named storms occur, 12 of which made landfall in the continental United States, and five hit Louisiana. Some 13 storms this season were classified as hurricanes having a top speed of 74 miles per hour, six were determined to be major hurricanes having wind speeds of over 111 mph.

Those six storms were Laura, Teddy, Delta, Epsilon, Eta, and Iota, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which notes this season had the most storms and the second-most hurricanes on record.

“The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ramped up quickly and broke records across the board,” acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs announced last week, in a statement.

“Our investments in research, forecast models, and computer technology allowed forecasters at the National Weather Service, and its National Hurricane Center, to issue forecasts with increasing accuracy, resulting in the advanced lead time needed to ensure that decision makers and communities were ready and responsive,” he continued.

