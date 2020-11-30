http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u8C-DYzz0gc/

The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to have practice on Monday morning. However, only moments before the team was ready to start, the league informed them that they were not allowed to practice.

The Ravens, who have been plagued by well over a dozen positive coronavirus tests to both players and staff over the last week, were reportedly indoors and observing proper social distancing when the league postponed the practice until Monday afternoon at the earliest, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Ravens are still scheduled to face the Steelers on Tuesday night, despite eight straight days of positive tests or players put in isolation dues to close contact with those who have tested positive. Three Ravens tested positive over the weekend.

The postponement presumably comes as a precautionary measure as the league seeks to ascertain whether this weekend’s positive cases are tied to the event that led to last week’s cases, Pro Football Talk reports.

