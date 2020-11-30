https://www.theblaze.com/news/republicans-seething-neera-tanden-omb

The communications director for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Sunday there is “zero chance” that former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Budget and Management will be confirmed by the Senate in the coming year.

What are the details?

Drew Brandewie responded to a tweet announcing that Biden had selected Neera Tanden for the post by alleging that Tanden, who runs the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, has made too many Republican enemies to be approved.

“Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brandewie’s complaint was in line with negative responses from several other prominent Republicans in Washington.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called Tanden a “partisan hack” while former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) characterized her selection for the OMB as a “sacrifice to the confirmation gods.”

“Neera Tanden is a big-government, big-spending radical liberal who’s a terrible choice for OMB Director,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla). “It’s just more proof that [Joe Biden] and the Democrats will continue to move further and further to the Left.”

Aside from her role at an influential liberal think tank, at issue for many Republicans was Tanden’s vocal opposition to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, CNN reported. Tanden did, as Brandewie alleged, call out many Republicans over their support for Kavanaugh, some of them by name.

After news of her selection, the left-wing news outlet asked, “Is this Joe Biden pick already doomed?”

Anything else?

It appears Tanden knows she’d be fighting an uphill battle to get confirmed. Over the weekend, she was caught furiously deleting past tweets about Republican senators that would likely raise eyebrows during the process.

In one deleted tweet, she said “the mask is off” before calling Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) a “terrible person.”

Of course, Brandewie’s assertion will likely only prove true if Republicans are able to maintain their majority in the Senate. Right now Republicans hold 50 seats in the chamber while Democrats hold 46, with two Independent legislators, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucus with the Democrats.

The GOP’s tenuous 50-48 lead makes the two forthcoming runoff elections in Georgia that much more important as the Senate is responsible for confirming important positions like the one Tanden is hoping to land. The vice president is responsible for breaking ties in the chamber.

If Republicans are able to win at least one of the seats, they would theoretically have the numbers to block controversial appointees. If Democrats win both of the seats, they will have the numbers to push appointees through with little resistance.

