If House Republicans get their way, a Democrat colleague’s attempt to punish lawyers representing President Trump in election-fraud lawsuits will come at a personal cost.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Warren Davidson, Andy Harris, Debbie Lesko and Randy Weber introduced on Friday a resolution to censure Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat from New Jersey, the Washington Examiner reported.

Pascrell filed legal complaints with the bar associations in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania against Rudy Giuliani and 22 other lawyers.

“President Donald J. Trump’s campaign has a legal right to sue to ensure that each legal vote is counted and to challenge any illegal votes,” the censure proposal argues.

It states Pascrell’s conduct “threatens the livelihoods of American citizens in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

Pascrell has claimed that the lawsuits, based on evidence that includes sworn statements of voter fraud, are “frivolous.”

The Democrat asserted the lawyers are violating the rules of “professional conduct” by representing Trump and undermining “public confidence in the United States electoral system.”

Reacting to the censure effort, Pascrell called the House Republican members “minions” of the president, claiming they were trying to “steal” the election.

