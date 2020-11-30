https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ricgrenell-media-bias-election/2020/11/30/id/999357

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shut down a CNN reporter at press briefing, saying she does not call on activists, and former Amb. Ric Grenell on Newsmax TV said that is ostensibly the entire media in the capitol.

“We’re at the point where we’ve got to recognize that the Washington, D.C., press corps is a bunch of advocates; they are a bunch of advocates,” Grenell, also the former acting director of national intelligence, told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.” “So, we have to stop expecting that they’re going to play fair. We have to start treating them exactly like who they are: Which are a bunch of advocates for the Democrats.”

Grenell told host Sean Spicer, conservatives need to “start doing what President [Donald] Trump has done: Take to social media, tell your own story, be aggressive about it, ignore the Washington, D.C., advocates.”

Also, Grenell noted, CIA Director John Brennan’s critiques of the Trump administration should equally fall on deaf ears, particularly with regard to the Iran and Israel.

“Every single time there is a story about the Iranian regime, you can count on John Brennan giving aid and comfort to the Iranian regime,” Grenell said. “This is a horrific pattern from him and it’s gotta stop.

“He’s an American who’s had access at the highest levels of our U.S. intelligence. He probably still has access to a certain level of intelligence, and for him to constantly take the side of the Iranian regime is scary.

“We know his pattern. We know what he always does. And he’s always going to be against Israel, always going to be for the Iranian regime, and it’s really getting sickening.”

