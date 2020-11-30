https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/30/ruh-roh-sleepy-joe-per-rasmussen-reports-even-dems-believe-there-was-enough-election-fraud-to-ensure-a-biden-win/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Very disturbing': People have thoughts about this video taken outside Detroit's absentee ballot counting center
November 4, 2020
NBC News journo reports 'increasingly mob-like scene' at Detroit ballot counting center (not shown: mob-like scene)
November 4, 2020
They're in a PANIC: Anti-Trump author Mark Halperin thinks Biden's team is probably wondering 'did we blow this'
November 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy