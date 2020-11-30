https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/russia-pipeline-sanctions-nord-stream-2/2020/11/30/id/999263

Russia is working fast to complete a Kremlin-backed natural gas pipeline before the United States’ new sanctions over the project come into effect at the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Vadym Glamazdin, a government-relations official with Naftogaz, the Ukrainian national oil and gas company, told the newspaper that the U.S. sanctions will prove to be “the final nail into the coffin of this project,” which is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic.

“When these sanctions are finally voted and become law, there will be no practical way to build this pipeline,” Glamazdin added.

Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-owned company registered in Switzerland that is building the pipeline, has said that the threats of sanctions “affect a large group of Western contractors and investors,” who, along with Nord Stream 2, “are convinced that the soonest possible commissioning of the pipeline is in the interest of Europe’s energy security.”

A spokesperson for the company recently told a German radio station that construction on the pipeline is set to begin again in December.

