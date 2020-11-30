https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc59590fcf548787cff7605
Scientist, engineer, politician, entrepreneur, and four-time Massachusetts Institute of Technology degree holder Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai delved deep into Arizona’s 2020…
Dr. Scott Atlas, a controversial White House coronavirus adviser, is resigning from his position tomorrow, a White House official said Monday….
Two battleground states certify presidential election results in favour of Joe Biden as Donald Trump refuses to concede….
Groups raise concern about the UAE’s role in Libya, Yemen conflicts in attempt to halt $23bn in arms sales….
The radiologist with no previous infectious disease experience clashed with the administration’s public health experts, who warned that Atlas was misleading Trump about the severity of the crisis….