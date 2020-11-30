https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/scotus-slaps-down-cuomos-covid

The Supreme Court slapped down New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings Wednesday, arguing that strict limitations on the number of people in churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship — while liquor stores, bike shops, and many other non-religious places face few or no restrictions at all — are in violation of the First Amendment.

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere applauded Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who reportedly cast the deciding vote in the 5-4 ruling, as well as Justice Neil Gorsuch who took specific aim at Gov. Cuomo for limiting religious gatherings to as few as 10 people in some areas, while imposing “no capacity restrictions on certain businesses he considers ‘essential’.”

“It turns out the businesses the Governor considers essential include hardware stores, acupuncturists, and liquor stores,” Gorsuch said. “Bicycle repair shops, certain signage companies, accountants, lawyers, and insurance agents are all essential too.”

“Government is not free to disregard the 1st Amendment in times of crisis,” Gorsuch wrote in a separate opinion.

Gov. Cuomo has since called the Supreme Court ruling “moot” and “irrelevant” because he had recently lifted restrictions in most of the affected areas.

“This is a trick they play all the time. They’ve done this with Second Amendment cases as well,” Stu noted. “They’ll put a ridiculous restriction in that’s obviously not constitutional, keep it in place for a year while it goes through the courts, and right before it gets to the Supreme Court they withdraw the rule. So then the case gets thrown out because it’s moot.”

