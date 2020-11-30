https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-manchin-takes-dig-aoc

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin took a swipe at fellow Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, appearing to question the New York representative’s effectiveness in Congress and accusing her of being “more active on Twitter than anything else.”

What are the details?

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Manchin was asked about the far-left congresswoman’s reaction to him declaring on social media earlier this month, “We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Although Manchin, a centrist, did not mention Democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez by name in his message, she

reacted by tweeting out a picture showing her glaring at him from behind.

“I guess she put the dagger stare on me,” Manchin told the Times of the incident. “I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

Manchin and Ocasio-Cortez represent opposite ends of the Democratic Party’s political spectrum. In addition to speaking out against defunding the police, Manchin has vowed to stop far-left proposals such as packing the U.S. Supreme Court and ending the Senate filibuster. He is also against Medicare for All and is a critic of the widely panned Green New Deal that Ocasio-Cortez drafted with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

While Ocasio-Cortez has shown herself to be a powerhouse at fundraising and social media, Manchin is a seasoned lawmaker and former governor with a critical role in deal-making as a moderate in the narrowly divided upper chamber.

The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg argued earlier this month that Manchin is “more important” to the Democrats, even though Ocasio-Cortez tends to get more press.

He wrote in the Boston Herald:

AOC talks a lot about the glories of massive voter turnout, but she won her first primary in an extremely liberal district thanks to low voter turnout. It’s not clear to me she understands her own district, never mind the political realities outside Queens. Meanwhile, Manchin’s West Virginia is the fourth-most Republican state in the country — Trump beat Biden by almost 40 percentage points there. And yet Manchin keeps getting re-elected. Maybe he knows more about how to compete and win than she does? He certainly knows more about how government is supposed to function.

