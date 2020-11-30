https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-paul-suggests-statistical-fraud-in-states-where-trump-lost_3598282.html

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday pointed to a data analysis alleging statistical anomalies occurred in four battleground states on Nov. 4.

The unsigned analysis, which appears to align with number crunching by data expert Justin Hart, says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden received several “vote spikes” in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia early on the day after Election Day, enabling him to overcome President Donald Trump.

“While data analysis cannot on its own demonstrate fraud or systemic issues, it can point us to statistically anomalous cases that invite further scrutiny,” the analysis authors wrote.

“Our analysis finds that a few key vote updates in competitive states were unusually large in size and had an unusually high Biden-to-Trump ratio. We demonstrate the results differ enough from expected results to be cause for concern.”

The analysts also suggested anomalies occurred in Pennsylvania.

Paul, the junior senator for Kentucky, shared a link to the analysis on Twitter.

“Interesting … Trump margin of ‘defeat’ in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself.(That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this),” he wrote.

Twitter appended a warning to users, saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed” and linking to a general page that alleges voter fraud is “exceedingly rare.”

Trump earlier Sunday said world leaders called him on election night to congratulate him, as it appeared he was on track to win.

“This election was over. And then they did dumps. They call them dumps, big, massive dumps, in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and all over. If you take a look at—you just take a look at just about every state that we’re talking about, every swing state that we’re talking about. And they did these massive dumps of votes. And all of a sudden, I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Trump cited affidavits from poll observers and election workers attesting to irregularities, including vehicles arriving at the TCF Center in Detroit early Nov. 4 with boxes of ballots.

Efforts to challenge election results in Michigan and other battleground states by Trump’s campaign and others have thus far been mostly unsuccessful. Some judges have ruled in favor of the campaign, only to have the rulings overturned by higher courts.

State officials have pushed back on claims of fraud, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

“Michigan’s elections have been fair and transparent,” Nessel said in a statement this month. “It is time to set the politics aside and focus on moving our state and country forward together.”

