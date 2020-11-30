https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/shady-georgia-recount-fulton-county-delayed-dominion-server-crash/

The recount in Georgia’s Fulton County has been delayed due to the Dominion Voting Systems mobile server crashing on Sunday evening.

Officials in the county, which includes Atlanta, said that the server was newly purchased.

“Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue,” Fulton County officials said in a statement obtained by local station WXIA-TV. “The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem.”

The latest incident involving Dominion will certainly not help the bad image that the controversial company has earned. Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have pointed to severe anomalies and outright fraud in the areas that happened to have Dominion voting machines.

The Washington Examiner reports that officials said the vote recount is expected to resume Monday morning.

