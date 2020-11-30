https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/should-president-trump-declare-martial-law-if-the-deep-state-is-staging-a-coup-detat/

JUDAS AGREES TO BETRAY JESUS

Matthew 26 14 Then one of the Twelve—the one called Judas Iscariot—went to the chief priests 15 and asked, “What are you willing to give me if I deliver him over to you?” So they counted out for him thirty pieces of silver. 16 From then on Judas watched for an opportunity to hand him over.

MODERN DAY JUDASES

“Would you betray your country if I put 10 billion dollars into your bank account?” the devil asked in incredibly fluent Mandarin through his American interpreter.

“Yes, unfortunately, I think I would,” the government official replied. “I know it’s wrong, but how could I possibly turn down that kind of fortune?” He said this in English but the tempter was fluent in understanding his American dialect.

“Well, then would you do it for 100 million dollars?” the shrewd tempter said.

The somber bureaucrat lowered his head and responded: “The answer is still ‘yes’.”

“Okay, then, I’ll give you ten bucks if you do it!”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

“What do you think I am, a cheap traitor to my country?”

“Your treason has already been established. Now we’re just negotiating the payoff amount!”

TRAITORS HAVE COMPROMISED THE 2020 AMERICAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Here is my very recent article on this topic.

SO, NOW WHAT MUST BE DONE TO ENSURE THE WILL OF THE AMERICAN VOTER PREVAILS?

As of the moment of this writing, this real-life drama is playing out in state legislatures and courts of law near you. But there is concern that this may not guarantee that your vote will go for the person you intended and that you will not have been disenfranchised by cheaters and frauds.

It may not have been a Freudian slip of the tongue when Joe Biden said during a presidential debate that he and his party have established the greatest voter fraud organization ever. Sometimes, the truth comes out unintentionally. One way or the other, there is a growing body of evidence being compiled and submitted to the courts that votes that were meant for Donald Trump were switched to Joe Biden while other votes were taken away from Trump as many millions were created illegally on behalf of Biden.

The worst part of this scenario is that even so-called Republican authorities are obviously on the wrong side of history. This is most apparent at the moment in the great state of Georgia. I have spent time over the years both taking classes and teaching classes at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Georgia. But I gotta tell you, the Okefenokee ain’t the only swamp in that state! The alligators are everywhere, including Atlanta!

So, let’s look at how we deal with this situation in a timely manner before the window of opportunity is forever lost and the future of your children and grandchildren may be to live in a dystopian society controlled by Marxists where free will is nothing but a distant memory.

I HAVE BEEN IN A COUNTRY UNDER MARTIAL LAW

I was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines when in September 1972, President Ferdinand Marcos staged a false flag attack on one of his high government officials and used it as an excuse to declare and implement martial law. It may actually have begun with basically good intent to ward off anarchy and insurrection, but no man or woman can handle absolute power well. Human nature is that once power is obtained, it will never be let go. That is likewise true here in Hawaii where our Democrat governor and mayor of Honolulu have tasted power to lock us down and deny our civil rights. They never want to let us live our own lives again of our own free will without government intrusion, monitoring and domination.

After saying that, it may surprise you where I’m going to go with this discussion. But, the United States has reached a crisis which is unprecedented at least since the War Between the States now known historically as the Civil War. That was a bloody four year conflict that left so many casualties on both sides. I have ancestors who fought on both sides of that conflict. We must absolutely prevent that from happening again in our day and age. That’s why extreme measures may be required under extreme circumstances.

JOE BIDEN IS NOT AL GORE AND 2020 IS DIFFERENT FROM THE YEAR 2000

It is overwhelmingly likely that the United States Supreme Court is going to rule that election fraud has occurred. The extent of it and the remedy at this point, we still do not know. But what we can anticipate in absolute certainty is that the Democrats have absolutely promised, indeed threatened, that under no circumstances will Donald Trump serve another four-year term as President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief. They will do whatever is necessary to circumvent the will of the people, including to disenfranchise you and throw away your vote.

Enter the Deep State into this equation. As I have previously said, including in my recent article linked above, having served 42 years combined military and civilian federal service to the United States of America, it pains me greatly to consider that operatives within our government have apparently compromised entire agencies or at least significant high level controlling aspects thereof. The overwhelming majority of civil servants are patriotic Americans who just do their job day by day to keep the gears of bureaucracy running and who are totally apolitical from one administration to the next, whether it be Republican or Democrat.

But, it appears that this division between loyal federal employees and those who have sold out our country has already gone kinetic. Twitter has banned the link to an article which I find credible, backed up by off the record sources, that there was a bloody battle between the U.S. Army Delta Force and the CIA in Germany when the Dominion server was confiscated and brought back to this country for forensic analysis. Lives were lost and the nature and location of their demise is not being fully disclosed.

That is what Sidney Powell means when she releases the Kraken, which is a DOD program. She is a certified military attorney capable of prosecuting treason cases. I really don’t hope it comes to that, but it almost seems inevitable at this point. The alternative is worse. We cannot degenerate into a Banana Republic in which the loser of the election becomes Head of State and all future elections are forever untrustworthy.

If the Democrats take over the government, they will pack the Supreme Court by adding liberal justices to increase the number well beyond the traditional nine members. They will ensure that future elections are so compromised that a conservative will never again be elected president or to any other significant political office. America will become a one-party nation just as surely as Hawaii is devastated by being a one-party Democrat-controlled 50th state of the union. They really think they have the absolute right to subjugate us and mold us into their own perverted distortion of the American dream.

PREVENTING AN UNAMERICAN NIGHTMARE

As I write these words, it is unclear whether the court will prevent the “Republican” administration in Georgia from wiping all the Dominion voting machines clean, ostensibly to prepare for the runoff elections for Senate in January, which would destroy the audit trail and all forensic evidence of fraud in the general election. We are a nation of laws. At least since the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1789, we have been a nation of laws. But, we have rogue state officials and rogue courts which are disregarding the Constitution and destroying evidence before this can reach the United States Supreme Court for a final adjudication.

I most certainly was not a fly-on-the-wall privy to the decision-making process which went into that Delta Force raid on the CIA covert operation in Germany. But, sometimes decisions have to be made very quickly to do something which is more than just “out of the box”. Pitting one element of the United States government against another element of the United States government, if not totally unprecedented, is a gutsy and extraordinary move by a capable and responsible President and Commander-in-Chief. His first term does not expire until noon on January 20, 2021.

There are some extraordinary measures required for extraordinary times. It has been suggested that President Trump could issue an Executive Order prohibiting the use of Dominion voting machines in the United States. But, that may not be enough to preserve the integrity of this election.

The very concept of a coup d’état is anathema to our constitutional republic. But it is NOT Donald Trump staging such a coup d’état. In fact, he overwhelmingly won by a landslide in the November 3rd election. It is Joe Biden as a Democrat placeholder for even more evil and nefarious forces who are behind this coup d’état.

MARTIAL LAW AS A LAST RESORT

I herewith go on record as stating that *** I DO NOT *** advocate that President Donald Trump declare martial law throughout the United States of America or any specific region thereof. If you forget everything else I said here, remember that I just unequivocally stated that!

But….

I have not even heard this topic being brought up in the public discourse at this juncture. I have no idea whatsoever whether it is contemplated behind closed doors in Washington, DC. I did hear that there was a sojourn to Camp David this weekend, but I wasn’t there. My point is that we need to make this something that everyone in America is thinking about. As a journalist, my role is to frame the situation and help define the options from an objective public perspective.

Military rule over civilians is NOT something which any of us should seek. I have done my service both on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and as a civilian federal law enforcement officer. Military discipline and respect for the chain of command is absolutely necessary among our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard personnel. But it is not something that should be applied on American civil society unless the circumstances are absolutely necessary and without a viable alternative.

Two things that President Trump has had to do recently that are exceptions to this normal military/civilian relationship as well as to the military chain of command structure include having U.S. Special Forces report directly to newly-appointed Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and the raid in Germany which demonstrates why that had to be done. The raid itself is a real eye-opener. But it will only open your eyes if you take off the blinders that the Democrat Party has put on you.

THESE ARE NOT ORDINARY TIMES IN WHICH WE LIVE

We have passed the point of no return. We cannot go back to the way we were. I am old enough to remember that when JFK took office, that purportedly halcyon era was compared to the Days of Camelot. Then reality set in. The Cuban Missile Crisis. That horrendously dark day of November 22, 1963, which even now haunts my memory from when I was still a young teenager, and which under all circumstances must NEVER happen again.

Nobody likes to talk about assassinations, most of all yours truly, but there were four in American history: Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy. But, one thing we have never had is a coup d’état.

Pardon my language, but we sure as H-E-Double-L are NOT going to let one happen now! We must serve notice on Joe Biden and his controllers, both foreign and domestic, that we know for 100% sure that Donald Trump won a landslide victory on November 3rd and has been re-elected to a second term as President of the United States of America! A coup d’état MUST be prevented with whatever level of response is required.

IF THE CIA AND DOJ/FBI ARE UNDER DEEP STATE CONTROL, THEN OUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF MAY HAVE TO RELY UPON DOD ASSETS

So that brings us to the consideration of martial law as a last resort. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos remained in power for 14 more years after he declared martial law and things went straight downhill in a hurry. So this is NOT something America should hope for.

It may seem like I’m making an argument against martial law, and basically I am. But, if we are faced with a coup d’état, particularly one supported by traitors in our own country in complicity with foreign enemies in China and Iran, then it may come to the point where our civil society must TEMPORARILY go on a war footing. I’ve heard stories from my parents’ generation about World War II and sacrifices everyday Americans had to make in order to support the war effort to ensure the survival of our country.

I grew up hearing that other than the Civil War, and the Pearl Harbor attack when Hawaii was still an American territory, there had not been a successful foreign enemy attack on our homeland. Then came 9/11/2001. History will record what we do, or what we fail to do, here in the closing days of 2020 as just as much a watershed as what happened when the sleeping giant was previously awakened.

I don’t relish the thought of soldiers patrolling our streets. But, I absolutely abhor the thought that our federal bureaucracy has been infiltrated at least by leftist partisans, potentially by traitors, and that they are no longer representing our elected President, and by extension, no longer on our side. Some of them have already received their 30 pieces of silver!

THESE ARE THE TIMES THAT TRY MEN’S SOULS

The inspiring words of patriot Thomas Paine were instrumental in motivating George Washington’s troops to prevail against the enemy. Washington was the optimum military leader who later became our first president. In that order. But, Donald Trump is our 45th President who may now be cast into the role where he must fully exercise his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

WE THE PEOPLE

From my career in border enforcement with U.S Customs, I have often said that it is not semantics when smuggling turns into an outright invasion. Likewise, it is not mere semantics when fraud develops into insurrection and then becomes a full-blown coup d’état!

A coup d’état, by definition, demands a military response. So, America, that’s where we are now. I am NOT proposing martial law as a solution, but I admonish you to keep an open mind. Understand that what must be done, must be done to keep from losing our beloved America. We could even get to the stage of being on a war footing with China and/or Iran if their kinetic intrusion and subversion of our election is confirmed. But, immediately, we must ensure domestic tranquility.

When the U.S. Supreme Court issues its final decision and Donald Trump is declared the winner of the 2020 election, neither the foreign enemy nor the domestic enemy will accept defeat and acquiesce peacefully. At this point we cannot depend upon the United States Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorneys offices to be on the right side of history. They have all pretty much been missing in action this entire year with riots in the streets and unconstitutional lockdowns by governors and mayors.

Losing our country is NOT an option, so IF martial law is our ONLY recourse for a BRIEF epoch in our lives as individuals and collectively as a society, we will NOT let this coup d’état succeed!

I hope I have been able to get you to become more circumspect and understand the environment in which we live. The stakes are higher now than at any time that you or I have been on this planet, and I’ve been around since Give ‘Em Hell Harry Truman was in the Oval Office where he had that sign on his desk that reminded everyone that “The Buck Stops Here”! President Donald Trump may not have such a sign on his desk in the Oval Office, but the buck still stops with him. He will NOT pass the buck!

ALMIGHTY GOD IS STILL ON THE THRONE!

May He grant President Trump the wisdom and the temperament to preserve our Constitution and the rule of law in order that our beloved America will remain the greatest nation on the face of the earth. By ALL means constitutional and necessary!

May the good Lord also grant to you and me the peace of heart and the intestinal fortitude to go forward and defend our freedoms from all enemies foreign and domestic! I’m in this battle to save our country until the end! Are you?

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

