Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Monday night to discuss the 2020 election fraud investigations.

Powell has filed Kraken cases in Georgia and Michigan so far.

The popular attorney is also talking about filing charges in Virginia after the obvious corruption and fraud during the election.

Powell spoke with an equally upset Lou Dobbs about the struggles this president is now facing after the stolen election was called by the liberal media.

Her most memorable line came at the end of the interview.

Attorney Sidney Powell: It affects the bedrock of our democratic republic. It can’t be allowed to stand and, frankly, I’m about to think the entire FBI and the entire Department of Justice need to be hosed out with Clorox and firehoses.

This was another great appearance by Sidney Powell.

