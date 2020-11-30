https://www.theblaze.com/news/crowder-election-michigan-ballot-fraud

Conservative comedian and BlazeTV host Steven Crowder said that he saw bizarre anomalies when he tried to track his ballot and the ballots of his family from November’s election.

The results from the 2020 election have been questioned by President Donald Trump and his allies after highlighting some of the problems associated with the rush to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowder documented the anomalies of the votes from his wife, his grandmother, and his own vote on his show on Monday.

He said that both his wife and his grandmother voted with absentee ballots, but that when he went to track their ballots, he saw that his grandmother’s ballot was not in the system, and neither was the ballot of his wife.

Crowder went through the process to show how someone might track the ballot in Michigan, and entered the information for his wife to show that there was no status on whether they had received the ballot.

Crowder then said that he discovered that he was registered in Michigan even though he had personally registered in Texas and voted there.

“Let’s bring this up from [news outlet] Forbes. Michigan’s law is that everybody that’s registered to vote, gets a ballot, they don’t have to be requested,” he explained.

“This was signed into law, everyone registered to vote gets a ballot, so someone living at that address, where I no longer live, this is an old residence, received my ballot, as to whether they voted, I do not know!” Crowder continued.

“All I know is my wife voted in Michigan. My wife voted absentee, my grandmother voted absentee, who lives in Michigan, 100% of the days of the year, and the information we have on their absentee vote is the exact same information we have on my voter registration in Michigan, which is false,” he added.

“So, best case scenario, this is a broken system where you cannot check the status on your absentee ballot,” Crowder said.

“Worst case scenario, it’s the perfect system to try and remove any transparency for obvious fraud,” he concluded.

Crowder encouraged voters, especially in Michigan, to check the status of their ballots and to call their county clerk’s office if they saw anything that might cause suspicion.







