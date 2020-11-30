https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/30/surgeon-general-fauci-read-page-pandemic-going-get-worse/
About The Author
Related Posts
Manchin, Tester: Let's not do Kavanaugh II: Mudslinging Boogaloo with ACB
September 29, 2020
Breaking: Biden calls lid for the day at 9:26 am ET; Update: Ninth half-day this month?
September 24, 2020
There won't be any BLM marches to call for justice for Carl Jackson Jr.
November 24, 2020
Fauci: “Conceivable” we could have vaccine by October
September 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy