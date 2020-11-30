https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/surprising-percentage-democrats-think-party-stole-2020-election/

Nearly one in three Democratic Party voters believe Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win, according to a Rasmussen poll.

Among Democrats, 30% say it’s likely that fraud affected the outcome, and 20% say it’s very likely.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 17-18.

Overall, 47% say it’s likely or very likely that Democrats stole the election while 50% disagree.

Among Republicans, 61% believe it’s very likely and 75% believe it’s likely or very likely. Among unaffiliateds, 39% believe it’s a stolen election and 45% do not.

The poll found most voters, 61%, believe Trump should concede the election, although they’re less certain their friends and neighbors would agree.

Among all voters, only 51% think their friends and neighbors believe Trump should concede.

Rasmussen noted that the older the voter, the less supportive he or she is of Trump conceding the election to Biden.

Whites oppose concession more strongly than do blacks and other minority voters.

