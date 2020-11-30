https://hannity.com/media-room/thanksgiving-chaos-37-shot-9-murdered-in-chicago-during-violent-holiday-weekend/
THANKSGIVING CHAOS: 37 Shot, 9 Murdered in Chicago During Violent Holiday Weekend
Residents in Chicago continued to struggle with spiraling gun crime and rising violence over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with officials confirming at least 37 people were shot and 9 killed in less than three days.
