The Resistance in general loathes Republicans, but they’ve always had a soft spot for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan because he’s consistently rejected Donald Trump’s brand.

So imagine the disappointment they must be feeling in the wake of Hogan’s tweet about the Georgia Senate elections:

The Georgia runoff elections are about the future and what the first two years of President-elect Biden’s term will look like. I urge Georgians to uphold America’s mandate for moderation and compromise by voting for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.https://t.co/MeF0Znnyjp — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) November 30, 2020

But … but … Hogan doesn’t like Donald Trump! He’s supposed to do whatever it takes to stick it to Donald Trump, especially if it hurts the GOP’s ego!

The responses to Hogan’s tweet are hilarious. These people LOVE Republicans as long as they act like Democrats. I don’t understand why people play this game. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2020

Yeah, the Resistance is not happy with Larry Hogan today:

Why? — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) November 30, 2020

I have no clue what you’re trying to do politically, but whatever it is, it’s not working — An ordinary average guy (@jtannerb478) November 30, 2020

Which Senate is more likely to be about moderation and compromise? One in which Mitch Mcconnell sets the agenda? Or one in which Schumer needs Joe Manchin’s vote to pass anything? — Old North Blandings (@OBlandings) November 30, 2020

The nerve of this guy. https://t.co/hwYYB4vIts — Vfox67 (@Vfox671) November 30, 2020

nothing says moderation like “accusing the senior pastor at MLK’s church of being a communist” — peachy merry cone (@elizabeththefi7) November 30, 2020

Listen to yourself, man. — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) November 30, 2020

There are plenty more where those came from. But if you think they’re pissed, just think about how the Principled Conservatives™ are feeling right now.

Oooh that’s gotta hurt. — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 30, 2020

Tough break, Lincoln Project. Maybe you guys can have nice weepy lunch with The Bulwark.

Gonna be a tough one at The Bulwark today. https://t.co/2hyuxdTg8K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Bill Kristol is going to be so mad. HAHAHA. https://t.co/tPj3mJWJQX — RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2020

Live look at Bill Kristol learning that Larry Hogan wants the Republicans to win the Georgia Senate runoffs. pic.twitter.com/TlwGQMwUXi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 30, 2020

When even Larry Hogan thinks Bill is a nutjob. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) November 30, 2020

We’re just going to treasure this moment, if that’s all right with you guys.

