https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/thats-gotta-hurt-anti-trump-gop-maryland-gov-larry-hogan-just-shot-to-the-top-of-rick-wilson-and-bill-kristols-naughty-list/

The Resistance in general loathes Republicans, but they’ve always had a soft spot for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan because he’s consistently rejected Donald Trump’s brand.

So imagine the disappointment they must be feeling in the wake of Hogan’s tweet about the Georgia Senate elections:

But … but … Hogan doesn’t like Donald Trump! He’s supposed to do whatever it takes to stick it to Donald Trump, especially if it hurts the GOP’s ego!

Yeah, the Resistance is not happy with Larry Hogan today:

There are plenty more where those came from. But if you think they’re pissed, just think about how the Principled Conservatives™ are feeling right now.

Tough break, Lincoln Project. Maybe you guys can have nice weepy lunch with The Bulwark.

We’re just going to treasure this moment, if that’s all right with you guys.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...