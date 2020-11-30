https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/30/the-not-my-president-crowd-needs-to-sit-down-and-shut-up/

The leftist media is furious again, this time because Donald Trump is refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election. Norms! They scream. We need a peaceful transfer of power, an acceptance of the results, they say. Um, wait. Aren’t these the same people who cheered p-ssy hats and the chants of “not my president?” Those of us on the right didn’t forget about all of that.

For four years, not a few months, the Democrats and their media allies insisted first that Trump’s election was not legitimate and then that he was a Russian asset. It was abject nonsense, a lie. It was a hysterical and long-lasting undermining of our democracy. Now these same clowns, these buffoons, are lecturing us about accepting the results.

Let me put this as plainly and cleanly as possible: “We don’t want to hear it.” For the left to demand now that we must accept the election and get behind the man Americans chose is such a sick and demented joke that it is hard to fathom. These people said Trump was “not my president” so often that their vocal cords have sense memory of it. They gave Trump absolutely no chance. But now I’m supposed to embrace Joe Biden for the sake of the country? Why don’t you go — I’m sure you can fill in the blank here.

This glorious rediscovery of high-mindedness is as infuriating as it is pointless. Of course we aren’t going back to the old days after the left destroyed any semblance of decency and fair play. What are we, stupid? This is not how it works anymore, and you know what? Fine. I like the new rules, the ones the left created under Trump. I am perfectly happy to hold anything and everything Biden does as president as suspect and illegitimate. How’s that? Sound familiar?

Biden is the very lovely and nice man who is bringing the drone team back together from the Obama administration to kill kids in the Middle East. He’ll put our soldiers in harm’s way, but he has that bright Irish smile and says all the right things.

All the dudes on CNN and MSNBC have to adjust their pants before they stand up, I get it. But I don’t have to adjust my pants. And I won’t. I will be treating this presidency like Shylock, like a grown-ass man who knows the deal. Here is what he had to say: “The villainy you teach me I will execute, and it shall go hard, but I will better the instruction.”

You guys made these rules. We can play by them. In fact, I can’t wait. I’m gonna drag your little garbage Democratic presidential administration as long and hard as I can. I learned it from watching you, dad. What did you think was going to happen? Did you think a Trump loss would turn us all into The Bulwark, Bill Kristol “conservatives” excited for more foreign wars? No, my friends, no.

Trump announced a new way of thinking about America. in fairness, he didn’t invent it, Ross Perot and Patrick Buchanan were talking about it when I was a teenager a long time ago. But it’s here and it’s not going anywhere. It’s the new Republican Party. And I am so here for it I don’t even know how to express my joy. This is the new fight, and you guys are gonna lose.

I think the left needs to understand where the right is in the boldest terms possible. And, after all, I am the New York correspondent. So let me put it plainly. You want me to accept the legitimacy of a Biden presidency? You want me to be the bigger man? You want me to forget that you said Trump was not your president? You want me to pretend you ever gave the slightest concern about norms and transfers of power and whatever?

I have one thing to say to you: Jerk yourself around.

