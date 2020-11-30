https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-cuomo-calls-coronavirus-the-covid-grinch-will-use-christmas-for-viral-transmission/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo labeled the Coronavirus the ‘CoVID Grinch’ this week; urging all residents to avoid large gatherings this holiday season to stop any potential “viral transmission” of the contagion.

“We’re not all happy and cheery and we’re going to come together. We’re going to do holiday celebrations, meals together, families together, students coming home… CoVID is the Grinch. Think of it that way,” said Cuomo.

“The CoVID Grinch is an opportunist, he sees this as the season of viral transmission,” he added.

“All of these things increase mobility, and they will all increase viral transmission. This is the season of the CoVID Grinch.”

The least self-aware politician in America 👇 pic.twitter.com/wnCEZiy5OP — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 30, 2020

Watch Governor Cuomo’s comments above.

