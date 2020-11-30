http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/yzc6PPS696Y/time-to-leave-twitter.php

That is what my friend Roger Simon says: “Now Is the Time for All Good Men and Women to Get Off Twitter.”

Whatever Jack Dorsey and his minions dislike, whatever threatens them, is automatically banned or, at best, temporarily tolerated with some supercilious notation about its supposed wrongheadedness. (And they claim they’re a public facility—like the phone company.) Almost never do they say with any specificity why they are censoring. They just do it. What is surprising is that so many of us are still on Twitter, addicted as any homeless crackhead in Santa Monica while fattening the coffers of a maniacal “progressive” billionaire by living as inadvertent vassals on his online totalitarian estate.

Roger says he has been vowing to get off Twitter for years, but finally has done it. Parler is the obvious alternative.

I’m on Parler now and, if you haven’t already, please join me. I know sometimes it seems like an echo chamber, although it really is an open forum and I haven’t seen any censorship. But have no fear. There’s always something to argue about, even among conservatives and libertarians. Just give it a minute or two. Call it Freud’s “Narcissism of Small Differences.” But whatever you do, get off Twitter. Stop feeding the monster.

I have been on Twitter for a long time, and have around 13,000 followers. But I don’t participate in the site, I never respond to others’ references to, and tweets about, my posts, which I think means that Twitter’s algorithm downgrades my own tweets. It’s almost like shadow-banning.

I now have a Parler account, but it will take a while to build up a readership there. I think it is worth doing. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are all playing the same game, pretending to be a neutral forum under federal law, like an ISP or the phone company, while working feverishly to suppress conservative commentary and any news stories that reflect badly on the Democratic Party. Like, to take just one obvious example, the Biden corruption news that was largely banned by social media in service to the Biden campaign.

So, in considering whether we should leave left-wing social media platforms behind, I recall President Trump’s words, addressed to urban black audiences: what do we have to lose?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

