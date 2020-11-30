https://www.oann.com/top-25-roundup-richmond-upsets-no-10-kentucky/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-25-roundup-richmond-upsets-no-10-kentucky

November 30, 2020

Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis each had 18 points and Richmond’s defense forced Kentucky into 21 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in a 76-64 victory Sunday over the 10th-ranked Wildcats in Lexington, Ky.

Richmond previously beat a top-10 team on Nov. 27, 2010, when the Spiders upset No. 10 Purdue.

Grant Golden had 13 points and Tyler Burton finished with 11 for Richmond (2-0). The Spiders scored 22 points off Kentucky’s turnovers, which diminished the impact of the Wildcats (1-1) winning the rebound battle 54-31.

Brandon Boston Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Olivier Sarr finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky.

No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52

Preseason All-American Jared Butler scored 20 points, shooting 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc, to lead a balanced attack as the Bears easily dispatched the Huskies at the Vegas Bubble in Las Vegas.

Adam Flagler scored 17 for the Bears (2-0). MaCio Teague added 15 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 12 points and nine rebounds. Mark Vital added eight points, a game-high 15 rebounds and four assists.

Washington (0-1) was led by RaeQuan Battle, who scored 10 points. Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson, a transfer from Wichita State, each added eight points.

No. 11 Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58

Christian Bishop’s 16 points led a balanced scoring attack as the Bluejays opened their season with a nonconference win over the visiting Bison at Omaha, Neb.

Big East Conference Preseason Player of the Year Marcus Zegarowski chipped in 12 points to go along with six assists for the Bluejays (1-0), while Antwann Jones and Mitch Ballock added 11 each. Creighton collected 18 assists on 27 made buckets and committed just four turnovers.

Rocky Kreuser scored 16 points for the Bison (0-3), who were playing for the second time in as many days after falling Saturday at Nebraska. North Dakota State and Creighton scheduled this game on three days’ notice.

No. 17 Houston 64, No. 14 Texas Tech 53

The Cougars were oppressively good on defense, able to hold off the Red Raiders despite going the final 12:27 without a made field goal in Fort Worth, Texas.

Marcus Sasser led the Cougars (3-0) with 17 points and Quentin Grimes added 15. Houston, which built a 20-point second-half lead, was clutch at the free-throw line, hitting 16-of-21 — a vast difference from Texas Tech’s frustrating night at the stripe (13-of-24).

Texas Tech (2-1) also shot just 22.2 percent from the 3-point line. Mac McClung’s 16 points paced the Red Raiders, but his struggles typified his team’s: He was 0-for-6 from 3-point territory and 3-for-11 from the floor overall.

No. 18 Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77

A 31-3 run in the first half and balanced scoring propelled the Sun Devils to a victory over the visiting Huskies in a nonconference game at Tempe, Ariz.

Marcus Bagley led ASU (2-1) with 21 points. The other double-figure scorers for the Sun Devils were Josh Christopher (17 points), Remy Martin (16), Kimani Lawrence (13) and Jaelen House (13). ASU, which had 21 assists, shot 54.5 percent from the field (36 of 66) and 44.4 percent from 3-point range (12 of 27).

Houston Baptist (0-2) was paced by Ty Dalton’s 19 points. Darius Lee and Hunter Janacek each added 13 points. Za-Ontay Boothman, of Buckeye, Ariz., had 12 points for the Huskies.

No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass Lowell 64

The Buckeyes received a scare before holding off the visiting River Hawks in Youngstown, Ohio.

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes (2-0) with a career-high 21 points despite going 3-for-11 from the 3-point line. Justice Sueing had 15 points, C.J. Walker 13 and E.J. Liddell 11 for Ohio State.

Obadiah Noel scored 15 points for the River Hawks (1-2). Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each added 11.

No. 24 Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Jacob Young scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as the Scarlet Knights never trailed in a methodical win over the visiting Pride in Piscataway, N.J.

Montez Mathis (14 points) and Ron Harper Jr. (15 points) also reached double figures for Rutgers (3-0), which has beaten a trio of local opponents by a combined 58 points since Wednesday. Harper added nine rebounds.

Jalen Ray scored 22 points for Hofstra, which played its season opener. Isaac Kante pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and Kvonn Cramer scored eight points in his collegiate debut for the Pride, which won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament last season and is favored to win the league this year.

No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland University 71 (OT)

Isaiah Livers had 22 points and freshman Hunter Dickinson scored all 19 of his points after halftime as the Wolverines survived to beat in-state opponent Oakland University in overtime in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Livers went 5-for-7 from long range while his teammates shot 3-for-20 on their 3-point tries. Franz Wagner had 13 rebounds and six points for the Wolverines (2-0).

Jalen Moore led the Golden Grizzlies with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Trey Townsend added 13 points for Oakland (0-4), which was playing for the fourth time in five days.

