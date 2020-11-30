https://www.theblaze.com/news/missing-florida-boater-found-clinging-to-capsized-vessel

A missing Florida man was rescued Sunday after being found 86 miles from shore, clinging for dear life to his capsized boat in an outcome one U.S. Coast Guard captain called “truly incredible.”

What are the details?

USA Today reported that Stuart Bee, 62, took off Friday afternoon from Port Canaveral aboard his 32-foot Sea Ray. He was reported missing shortly before noon the next day by a member of Cape Marina who became concerned because Bee typically did not spend the night out at sea.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef said Bee’s boat broke down and at around midnight on Saturday, the vessel began taking on water. He was found Sunday morning by the crew of a 225-foot container ship named Angeles, clinging to the top of his boat while waving his shirt in the air.

According to CBS News, Coast Guard crews were dispatched to the Angeles to transport Bee back to shore.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville

said in a statement. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community. Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee.”

“It’s an amazing story,” Micallef added. “We’re just very thankful for the motor vessel Angeles and their entire crew for keeping a sharp lookout. And we’re just thankful, especially during this holiday season, that we can bring this man home to his family.”

