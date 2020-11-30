https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-applauds-carter-pages-lawsuit-while-asking-wheres-durham

It was April 2019 when U.S. Attorney John Durham disappeared into the abyss to investigate the origins of the years-long hoax that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

A year-and-a-half later – and after a contentious election – Trump is asking what happened to the prosecutor who was supposed to hold people accountable for spying on a presidential campaign and spreading false information for years.

“Where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan with all these people? They lied, they leaked, they spied on our campaign,” Trump asked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” as reported by the Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross.

During that same interview, Trump expressed dismay that the Justice Department has been silent while the president and his supporters have presented allegations of voter fraud in key battleground states during the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in an attempt to contest the election.

Trump then pivoted to the Durham investigation, asking, “What happened to Durham? Where’s Durham?”

As The Daily Wire reported, Fox host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump during the interview whether he would appoint a special counsel to continue investigating the origins of the Russian collusion hoax.

“Will you appoint a special counsel to investigate and to continue the investigating into what took place in the 2016 election?” Bartiromo asked. “You mentioned Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe not facing accountability. Will you appoint a special counsel?”

“By the way, Comey and McCabe, that’s the least of it,” Trump replied. “You talk about the Logan Act. They used the Logan Act on General Flynn, who I was very proud to pardon. But they wanted to use and they did use the Logan Act on General Flynn. And you know where that started.”

“Look, this whole thing is a terrible situation. This should have never been allowed to happen. And, you know, it’s an embarrassment to our country. All over the world, they’re talking about it,” Trump continued. “And, yes, I would consider a special prosecutor, because, you know, this is not a counsel. It sounds so nice. I went through three years of a special counsel, prosecutor. I call prosecutor, because it’s a much more accurate term.”

Trump also praised former campaign aide Carter Page’s lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ, which fraudulently obtained FISA warrants to spy on Page and begin an investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I see Carter Page is bringing a lawsuit. That’s good news,” Trump said on Fox.

The Daily Wire previously reported that Page filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Justice Department, FBI, and several named individuals who helped obtain the FISA warrants to spy on Page that were based on unverified, salacious allegations in a dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Page alleges in his lawsuit that FBI investigators violated “his Constitutional and other legal rights in connection with unlawful surveillance and investigation of him by the United States Government” and that he “was targeted because of his lawful association with the 2016 Presidential campaign of Donald Trump.”

Page is suing numerous individuals associated with the DOJ’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into alleged Russian collusion, including ex-FBI director James Comey, ex-FBI agents Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence against Page.

