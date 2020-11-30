https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-asks-wheres-durham/

Trump: I would consider a special prosecutor to look into spying in 2016 campaign

DOJ and FBI Are ‘Missing in Action’

Bartiromo said, “You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn’t this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they? Is the DOJ investigating?”

Trump said, “Missing in action, can’t tell you where they are. I ask, are they looking at it? Everyone says yes, they’re looking at it. Look, where are they with Comey, McCabe, and all of these other people? I said I’ll stay out of it. I wish I didn’t make that statement. There’s no reason, really why I have to, but where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan, with all these people they lied to Congress, they lied, they leaked, they spied in our campaign.”

He added, “What happened to Durham? Where’s Durham? So you’re asking a question. These people have been there a long time. I know FBI and FBI is great at the levels that we talked about, but it’s inconceivable. You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I’ve not seen anything. I mean, they just keep moving along, and they go on to the next president.”





