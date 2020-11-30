https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-continues-to-hammer-hapless-georgia-gov-brian-kemp-demands-he-use-his-emergency-powers

President Donald Trump slammed Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over the weekend and on Monday morning over the state’s recent election results.

While talking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about the matter, Trump said, “the governor’s done nothing” about what Trump said were problems that happened during the election.

“He’s done absolutely nothing,” Trump continued. “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

Trump continued going after Kemp on Monday morning, calling out the governor on Twitter for not doing something about Georgia’s secretary of state.

“Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a ‘goldmine’ of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state. Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done!”

So far, no evidence has emerged of the kind of widespread voter fraud that Trump’s legal team alleged in the days following the election. So far, Kemp has not responded to Trump’s recent remarks attacking him.

Trump’s remarks come as Republicans are trying to win two runoff U.S. Senate races in the state in a little over a month from now. Some have argued that remarks from Trump and his lawyers, who have suggested that Kemp could have been paid off in some sort of nefarious election activity, are hurting the GOP’s chances of winning the two seats. Control of the U.S. Senate will be determined by the outcome of these two races.

A Republican official told The Daily Wire that Trump’s comments were an “unnecessary distraction” at a time when everyone in the party is united to close out the two Senate races with wins.

“This is an unnecessary distraction, as Republicans are united to re-elect Senators Loeffler and Perdue,” the official said. “The focus for everyone needs to be on the two Georgia senate runoffs in January, and turning our Republican voters. There is too much at stake for Republicans to lose focus. If Democrats win, they have full control in Washington, giving Biden and the radical left the green light to push through whatever extreme ideas they have.”

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh called out last week the unproven “bombshell” claims that were recently made by Trump’s legal team, saying that the team did not back up their “blockbuster” claims.

“You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells, there better be something at that press conference other than what we got,” Limbaugh said of the press conference Trump’s legal team held two weeks ago. “But you don’t — you can’t — I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just, that’s not — well, it’s not good.”

“If you’re going to promise blockbuster stuff like that, then there has — now, I understand,” Limbaugh added. “Look, I’m the one that’s been telling everybody, this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, light speed, the way cases are made for presentation in court. But if you’re going to do a press conference like that, with the promise of blockbusters, then — then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”

