https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-legal-team-responds-certification-arizonas-false-election-results-secretary-state-now-reporting-record-79-9-voter-turnout/

Jenna Ellis

The Trump-hating Arizona Secretary of State on Monday certified the state’s false election results.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously called Trump supporters “neo-nazis.”

Katie Hobbs rushed to certify the election results despite major concerns about voting machine security, statistically improbable vote dumps in Maricopa County and other irregularities.

ARIZONA. Breaking: The state certifies 2020 election results despite: Major concerns about lax voting machine security

Statistically improbable vote dumps in Maricopa Cty

Red flags about Biden performance vs Obama

AZ’s confirmed history of election website hacking — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R), who previously vowed to wait to certify the election results until all litigation was resolved, also rushed to certify AZ’s results on Monday.

Today, we signed the canvass for the 2020 election in Arizona. I’m grateful to the voters, the county election offices, the county recorders’ offices, & the poll workers across the state for their dedication to the success of our election system. @SecretaryHobbs @GeneralBrnovich pic.twitter.com/vdjhuQosZd — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recall, Governor Ducey rushed to sign legislation to allow the most populous county, Maricopa County – the county that determines who wins Arizona – to use Dominion machines in the 2020 election.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout — now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

ARIZONA. The Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout. This would be the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history. pic.twitter.com/sNkqBGtW4x — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Trump campaign’s senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis responded to the certification of Arizona’s false results.

“The certification of Arizona’s FALSE results is unethical and knowingly participating in the corruption that has disenfranchised AZ voters,” Jenna Ellis said.

“BUT, this in no way impacts the state legislature’s ability to take back the proper selection of delegates,” she added.

The certification of Arizona’s FALSE results is unethical and knowingly participating in the corruption that has disenfranchised AZ voters. BUT, this in no way impacts the state legislature’s ability to take back the proper selection of delegates. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Trump Legal Team Responds to Certification of Arizona’s False Election Results – Secretary of State Now Reporting RECORD 79.9% Voter Turnout appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

