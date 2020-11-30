https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-3/president-trump-grants-first-interview-since-election-with-maria-bartiromo/

Trump Expresses Doubt on Whether Supreme Court Will Hear Election Cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court. “The problem is it’s hard to get it to the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News Maria Bartiromo this morning.

Trump said he would still continue to fight the results of election. “My mind will not change in six months.”

In his first full interview since the November election, the president slammed judges’ decisions on his legal challenges to the 2020 election’s results in his first interview since Election Day.

“We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing,” Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits.”











