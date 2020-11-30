https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-has-raised-170-million-election-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has raised at least $150 million since Election Day nearly one month ago, according to multiple news reports.

The donations have poured in, as the Trump campaign continues to solicit donations to fuel its legal efforts in several key states to uncover voter fraud and overturn the results of the election.

The campaign has raised as much as $170 million, according to The New York Times, while other news outlets have reported an amount at closer to $150 million. Either amount is approximately equivalent to the numbers coming in to the campaign coiffures at the height of the president’s reelection bid.

The Times also reports that 75% of each donation will go to a new political action committee established by Trump and his staff called “Save America.” The other 25% will go to the Republican National Committee.

The donations will allow the campaign to pay off outstanding, post-election debt. It will also allow the president to fund post-presidency political activities.

Trump has not publicly stated his political intentions should his recount efforts fail.

