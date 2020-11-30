https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/trump-slam-dunk-legal-path-to-victory-by-the-numbers/

In my videos, I have consistently maintained that Donald Trump was won the election. Now more than ever, Trump has clear constitutional legal grounds to be declared that winner.

Harvard University is not exactly a bastion of conservatism, but retired Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz admits Trump has the winning constitutional legal argument in Pennsylvania, where the courts flagrantly defied the rules.

What rules? The ones that the Pennsylvania legislature put in force stating unequivocally that no votes were to be counted after election day. Dershowitz says that conservative Justice Samuel Alito has already hinted that the Supreme Court would rule in Trump’s favor on this issue. More on Alito in a moment.

So, why is Pennsylvania so important? Because that state has by far the largest number of electoral votes of all currently contested states: A whopping 20 electoral votes. Once the Supreme Court rightfully rules that Trump has won Pennsylvania, there will be a quantum shift of 40 votes, 20 taken from Biden, and 20 to Trump. Mind you, I am not acknowledging that Biden was ever ahead but virtually every large media outlet under the sun has been falsely reporting that Biden won by a landslide. Yeah, right, that’s like saying Biden rallies had far more people show up than at Trump rallies. Remember the Wizard of Oz? He looked so big and powerful when his image was projected to 20 feet tall on the screen but when Dorothy’s dog Toto pulled back the curtain, you saw a wee little man posing as a giant ‘wizard.’

But wait, there’s more! Another huge winning issue for President Trump ready to be determined by the Supreme Court to be rightly grant President Trump a second term is blatant ballot fraud. Remember this phrase and share it with your friends: Equal Protection under the law. Clearly there is evidence of Biden being given protection under that law by election officials in highly Democratic cities like Philadelphia physically locking out Republican poll watchers who not only were locked out but when they attempted to watch from the outside in, through windows, Democrats put up cardboard to block their view. Millions of people watched this video footage, so it is not speculative. This is a Slam Dunk for a favorable Supreme Court decision for Donald Trump.

Now let’s dig deeper on the vital right of United States citizens to enjoy Equal Protection Under the Law. In highly Democratic Counties when there were ballots that were improperly completed and voided, get this: Election officials actually notified those voters and allowed them to correct, or “cure” their ballots. But in highly Republican counties, voters were not allowed to cure their ballots. Clearly, this is a flagrant violation of Equal Protection Under The Law.

This is another Slam Dunk for Trump to win at the Supreme Court level. You see, most of the problems with fixing ballot fraud is where you have Democrat-appointed judges ruling in favor of the very Democrats who orchestrated the purported ballot fraud perps. But once the United States Supreme Court enters the equation, everything changes since the majority of Supreme Court justices are constitutional conservatives. They won’t stand for one set of values for the cities and another for the suburbs.

But wait, there’s even more; As I reported in an earlier commentary, United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has assigned single justices to individual swing states to make rulings under what is considered to be ‘emergency situations’ due to limited time for the Electoral College to vote. And these single justices can carry the full authority of the United States Supreme Court.

Those justices and jurisdictions are as follows:

Samuel Alito is assigned to Pennsylvania , who, as noted, has signaled he will rule for correctly, meaning that those 20 electoral votes go to Trump.

, who, as noted, has signaled he will rule for correctly, meaning that those 20 electoral votes go to Trump. Clarence Thomas was re-assigned to Georgia . That’s wonderful. We can count on Justice Thomas ruling righteously in Georgia for a slam dunk for Trump for those 16 electoral votes.

. That’s wonderful. We can count on Justice Thomas ruling righteously in Georgia for a slam dunk for Trump for those 16 electoral votes. Conservative Brett Kavanaugh was assigned to Michigan , where he can be counted on to rule correctly for those 16 electoral votes.

, where he can be counted on to rule correctly for those 16 electoral votes. And court newcomer conservative Amy Coney Barrett is assigned to Wisconsin that clearly needs justice to rectify that purported vote fraud to return those 10 electoral votes to their rightful owner: Donald J. Trump.

Assuming each case in these key swing states are brought before the Supreme Court justices assigned to each state, and if they rule against voter fraught, Trump picks up 62 electoral votes and he wins decisively 294 to 244.

Oh, you might be asking, “Where did the liberal Supreme Court justices get assigned in this election battle?” Ha, I’m glad you ‘asked.’ Ultra-liberal Sonia Sotomayor has been assigned to states where she can do no harm: New York, Connecticut and Vermont. Clearly no swing states are in her new jurisdiction so no damage can be done.

And liberal justice Stephen Breyer has been assigned to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island where, with none of them hanging in the balance so no electoral mischief can occur.

And to bring up the caboose, Elana Kagan, unfortunately oversees Nevada and Arizona but those state cases might not even need to be brought before the Supreme Court. So, it’s possible for Trump to win these states combined 16 electoral votes without Kagan ever reviewing it. Trump campaign lawyers are holding a public meeting in Phoenix.

The current spread is a mere 3/10 of one percent in Arizona so if it were to shift just two tenths of one percent to Trump, he’d get sufficient additional votes bringing him past the finish line, putting Trump at 305 electoral votes to Biden’s 233.

By why stop here? The last swing state being contested is Nevada with a small jackpot of 6 electoral votes, so if and when their rampant election fraud gets rectified, Trump wins 311 to 227.

Now isn’t that something? When counting the true votes and throwing out the invalid votes, the final totals are not only inverted but with even greater spread than the current phony numbers reported by Associated Press and virtually all of the large lamestream media—including Fox News. We’ve all seen those distorted numbers on our TV screens hundreds of times: Biden’s 306 to Trump’s 232. Well, get used to these new numbers in the area of 311 to 227 for the history for a Trump landslide. As they say, “Hindsight is always 2020,” so historians will likely chronicle a vote shift upwards of around 158 in crazy Covid year of 2020.

You may be wondering what district John Roberts assigned to himself. He’s overseeing North Carolina, just in case there are any shenanigans pulled by Democrats to re-open North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes.

And finally, on a somber note, the United States Supreme Court Building is now shut down to the public indefinitely, reportedly due to concerns over Covid-19.

Somewhat cynically, I can’t rule out that with all these high profile Supreme Court decisions coming down, we can’t eliminate the possibility of siege mentality by the high court that has no desire to see their building stormed by Antifa and any other anarchists, socialists, and communists.

You may view that notice and others at SupremeCourt.gov.

Thank you for watching and thank you for sharing this video.

Jerry McGlothlin is the co-chairman of 20 Days to Save The USA and President of the publicity agency Special Guests.

