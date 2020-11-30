https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-team-file-suit-wisconsin-supreme-court-alleging-abuse-absentee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump campaign is set to file a lawsuit Tuesday in the Wisconsin Supreme Court alleging abuse related to the process for absentee voting in the state that purportedly will impact roughly 220,000 ballots.

The lawsuit will come one day after Wisconsin completed its partial vote recount, which found that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state, and after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers formally certified Biden’s victory, as first reported by Fox News.

The Wisconsin effort is being led by former Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Jim Troupi, who acknowledges the effort likely won’t change the outcome of the presidential race. However, the suit is of “enormous value” because it will help expose “how the election processes were abused in Wisconsin.”

The campaign claims officials on the Wisconsin Election Commission and city clerks in Milwaukee and Madison “willfully disregarded the current statute and made conscious efforts to circumvent Wisconsin election law,” resulting in tens of thousands of votes cast “well outside of the bounds of Wisconsin law,” he said.

The campaign also argues the law was violated “on several occasions” by altered-certification of absentee ballot envelopes, a lack of required absentee ballot applications, unlawful claims of indefinite confinement and voting events called “Democracy in the Park,” according to Fox.

Wisconsin law requires that written absentee ballot request forms must be submitted ahead of the voter casting their absentee ballot. The campaign claimed that election officials instead “accepted ballots without the required absentee applications on file.”

