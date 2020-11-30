https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-to-voters-georgia-residents-must-get-out-and-help-senate-candidates-two-great-people/

President Trump threw his full support behind two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia Monday; saying voters in the Peach State “must get out” and elect “two great people” in January’s run-off election.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!” posted Trump on social media.

The special election will decide which party controls the United States Senate when a new Congress is sworn in early next year.

