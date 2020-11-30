https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-2/dominion-exec-eric-coomer-dont-worry-trumps-not-gonna-win-i-made-f-ing-sure-of-that/
Dominion Executive Eric Coomer Bragged That He Made Sure ‘Trump Is Not Gonna Win’
Joe Oltmann, the founder of FEC (Faith Education Commerce) United, spoke to OAN about how he participated in a September 27 conference with members of antifa, and allegedly made a chilling discovery about a key member of the leadership of Dominion Voting Systems. Oltmann paraphrased Eric Coomer’s response: “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f-ing sure of that!”