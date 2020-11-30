https://www.theepochtimes.com/trumps-wisconsin-recount-aimed-at-uncovering-illegal-voters-sees-biden-lead-maintained_3598030.html
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gained an additional 87 votes in Wisconsin’s partial recount on Sunday, confirming his lead in the state count that is being contested by the Trump campaign over alleged voting irregularities. Before the partial recount began on Nov. 20, Biden was ahead statewide by about 20,000 votes. Dane and Milwaukee counties started recounts after the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a request for recount from the Trump campaign at a cost of $3 million. Trump vowed legal challenges of the state’s results even before the recount concluded, saying on Nov. 28 that the recount “is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally. “We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!” he said. Dane County’s recount reported a 45-vote gain for Trump. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sunday that this was largely due to …