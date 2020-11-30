https://hannity.com/media-room/tulsi-takedown-gabbard-says-she-supports-supreme-court-ruling-defending-freedom-of-religion/
TULSI TAKEDOWN: Gabbard Says She ‘Supports Supreme Court Ruling Defending Freedom of Religion’
Congresswoman and former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard backed the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on religious liberty; saying “houses of worship must be treated the same as secular institutions” during the Coronavirus pandemic.
