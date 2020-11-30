https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twisted-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-went-quail-hunting-attended-uga-football-game-democrats-stealing-georgia-election/

Corrupt Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are to blame for the stolen presidential election in Georgia.

Both Republican officials worked overtime to assure Democrats were able to steal the state for Joe Biden.

President Trump won Georgia in 2016 by 5 points.

In every single state President Trump picked up votes in his historic landslide in 2020.

But in Georgia the state’s top GOP officials assured the vote would be stolen by Democrats.

Raffensperger even had Dominion Voting Systems’ antifa executive Eric Coomer come testify for him weeks before the election.

Thanks to Raffensperger Democrats were able to shut down vote counting and then dump tens of thousands of ballots to steal the state for Joe Biden.

Last week Raffensperger announced he will throw the election to Democrats once again.

Raffensperger will once again allow drop boxes for ballot harvesters and extended mail-in voting. This assures Democrat cheating in the Peach State. The Democrat candidates can now take off a couple of months, hide in the basement like Joe Biden and then celebrate their big wins in January.

Republicans better wake up quick!

This Secretary of State is a pig who will allow the runoffs to be stolen if his positions are not challenged.

But rather than work overtime to secure the state for Trump and the American people Brian Kemp is out partying.

Governor Kemp went quail hunting during the chaos this weekend.

Does it anger you that Governor @BrianKempGA refuses to take action on fraud in election but had time for quail hunting with his family yesterday in Tifton or is it just me? Kemp is corrupt & must resign. An honest GA Governor would immediately take action for We The People. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 28, 2020

And Governor Kemp was partying at the UGA football game last weekend.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweets photo of his family Saturday at UGA’s football game in Sanford Stadiumhttps://t.co/OkekYOQSo0 — Ryne Dennis (@rynodennis19) November 22, 2020

