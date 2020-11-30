https://noqreport.com/2020/11/30/twitter-suspends-arizona-voter-fraud-witness-bobby-piton-after-scathing-testimony/

Big Tech tyranny is alive and well in Twitterville as they have suspended Bobby Piton, a pivotal witness in today’s voter fraud hearing before the Arizona state legislature. His searing testimony pointed out blatant voter fraud through incontrovertible evidence, at one point claiming he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony.

Witness in Arizona, @bobbypiton was just suspended from twitter. — Anna Kraken (@Annakhait) November 30, 2020

As President Trump’s legal team attempts to demonstrate in court and before state legislatures that rampant voter fraud reversed the lawful result of the presidential election by tipping it in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, mainstream media and Big Tech have played their roles in the crimes by covering up for them. The hearing was not covered by any of the major networks or news channels. Meanwhile, Twitter removed the #ArizonaHearing hashtag while suppressing Tweets discussing the events as they unfolded.

Piton’s testimony was particularly poignant as his financial background demonstrated mathematical anomalies that simply cannot be explained away through chance. As One America News Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion noted on Twitter, Piton’s testimony demonstrated “something is very wrong.”

Bobby Piton testifies on the data he has collected county by county showing clear anomalies: Consistently finds 95-99% of registered voters “voted” in key demographics and counties according to official government data. “Something is very wrong”@OANN https://t.co/57cfH9kGVS — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

During the last legislative hearing in Pennsylvania that featured Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and witnesses they brought before lawmakers, Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano played a major role in revealing pertinent information pertaining to voter fraud. Within hours, Mastriano’s personal Twitter account was suspended. They didn’t wait that long to suspend Piton this time.

Patriots must do whatever we can to shine a spotlight on unambiguous evidence of widespread voter fraud across the nation. With Twitter going after people like Bobby Piton, we need to amplify each other even more.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

