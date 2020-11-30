https://www.oann.com/universal-studios-japan-to-open-super-nintendo-world-area-on-feb-4/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=universal-studios-japan-to-open-super-nintendo-world-area-on-feb-4



An aerial view shows Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario, which is set to open in the spring of 2021, at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, November 25, 2020. Picture taken November 25, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

November 30, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said on Monday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Super Nintendo World” area will feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, according to Universal Studios Japan.

“Super Nintendo World” had originally been scheduled to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which have also been delayed due to the pandemic.

Universal Studios Japan is owned by Comcast Corp..

