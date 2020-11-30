https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/video-anonymous-email-arizona-tech-worker-alleges-35000-votes-given-democrats-pima-county-told-sept-10-meeting-video/

Last week Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs to discuss the massive amount of fraud her team had uncovered in the November presidential election. During her discussion Sidney told Lou the Trump campaign had a witness in Arizona who said 35,000 votes were added to every Democratic candidate just to start their voting off.

On Monday during a hearing in Arizona witness Phil Waldron alleged that the information was from a Pima County tech support provider.

According to Waldron, “The whistleblower, who wanted to “remain anonymous,” told him that he provided that information to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Waldron. The email stipulated that Pima County and the Democratic Party “added fraud votes in the initial vote-by-mail totals released at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3rd.”

The Epoch Times reported:

A copy of the email was displayed during the event on Monday, as cited by retired Army Col. Phil Waldron. Waldron alleged that the information was from a Pima County tech support provider. The event was held by some Republican members of the Arizona State Legislature, which also included statements from President Donald Trump’s lawyers. The whistleblower, who wanted to “remain anonymous,” told him that he provided that information to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Waldron. The email stipulated that Pima County and the Democratic Party “added fraud votes in the initial vote-by-mail totals released at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3,” he said. Anonymous email from Pima County tech provider alleging that 35,000 votes were given to all Democrat candidates in Pima county.

(Part 1) pic.twitter.com/VTqWLWKYp0 — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 30, 2020 “There were approximately 35,000 fraud votes added to each Democratic candidate’s vote totals,” he said, adding that the number was “embedded in the vote totals.” The same whistleblower then asserted that he went to a meeting with the Democratic Party in Pima County on Sept. 10 that included a presentation about the embedded votes, adding that no phones or video recording devices were allowed, said Waldron. Waldron said he was hoping that the individual would come forward to issue a sworn affidavit on what he saw. However, that didn’t materialize. Arizona’s Secretary of State’s office and Pima County officials haven’t responded to a request for comment.

