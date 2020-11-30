https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/wait-for-it-guy-benson-justifies-the-medias-drooling-coverage-of-joe-bidens-pets-and-drops-mic-in-the-process/

If you’re among the many people rolling their eyes and banging their heads against the wall over the media’s sudden return to Obama-era fawning coverage of the president (the Biden family is getting a cat!), allow Guy Benson to put all of this into perspective:

I don’t understand the surprise & consternation about the news media’s heavy coverage of Joe Biden’s pets. We’ve always known the press loves covering themselves. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 30, 2020

See what he did there?

nicely done — Seymour Derrier (@seymourandurmom) November 30, 2020

Excellent. This had a nice twist. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 30, 2020

Ha! Touché. — Daniel Mayfield (@Damayfield) November 30, 2020

Thanks for the laugh, Guy. We definitely needed it.

