If you’re among the many people rolling their eyes and banging their heads against the wall over the media’s sudden return to Obama-era fawning coverage of the president (the Biden family is getting a cat!), allow Guy Benson to put all of this into perspective:

See what he did there?

Thanks for the laugh, Guy. We definitely needed it.

