https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-live-arizona-election-hearing-wnds-elizabeth-farah/
About The Author
Related Posts
Now Biden's staff has to correct him, explaining he 'misspoke'
October 26, 2020
Biden insists '200 MILLION' dead from COVID-19
September 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy