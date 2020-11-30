https://www.creators.com/read/wayne-allyn-root/11/20/conservatives-have-lots-of-reasons-to-be-thankful-this-thanksgiving

I’ve been a positive thinker my whole life. I’m a big believer in always seeing the glass as half full. It’s the only way to live.

Sure, there are lots of crazy and bad things happening right now. I’ll address them after the holiday is over. But for now, I want to make you smile. I want to make you see your glass as half full this Thanksgiving weekend.

We could focus on the bad. We all know the election was stolen. A new poll by CNBC/Change Research shows only 3% of President Donald Trump’s voters see Joe Biden as the legitimate winner. Seventy-three percent see Trump as the legitimate winner, while 24% are not sure.

Only 3% of Trump voters believe he should concede to Biden. Sixty-six percent think he should never concede. And 72% would leave the GOP if Trump were to form a third party.

So, the Trump Army is still very much together, loyal, passionate and in fighting spirit. That’s good news.

We could focus on the lockdowns and shutdowns. On this Thanksgiving holiday, Democrats want us to live masked and miserable indoors. They want us locked down, lonely, bored, depressed, hopeless. They want your business closed, your job gone. They want to leave you with no way to pay your mortgage, your car payment, your kids’ college tuition. This is how they make us dependent on government.

Oregon just legalized heroin and cocaine. A family of four in Portland can snort cocaine or inject heroin without breaking the law. But if a nice, normal, law-abiding, taxpaying Christian family had too many friends and family members over for Thanksgiving dinner, they could be dragged off to prison by the 21st-century version of the Gestapo. Heroin — good. Cocaine — good. Turkey — bad.

If you think of all that, you’ll be depressed.

So, let’s focus on the good. Let’s think of the glass as half full.

First, the GOP didn’t lose on election night. We actually had a very solid night. There was no blue wave. There was even a moderate red wave. This is still a center-right country. It’s just that the “fake news” media won’t tell you.

Donald Trump faced four years of lies, smears, fraud, slander, fake news and fake polls. And still, he got 11 million more votes than he did in his 2016 victory. That’s a miracle.

Trump got the most reelection votes of any sitting president in history. Trump got the most votes of any Republican in history. Trump got more black, Latino and minority votes than any Republican in half a century. Because of Trump, the GOP expanded its base dramatically. Somehow, the media missed all that.

Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Dems were supposed to run the table and add 20 House seats, instead, they got their heads handed to them. The GOP has flipped 11 House seats and could get eight more.

The GOP did very well in the U.S. Senate, too. Republicans had to defend many more seats than Democrats yet fought their way to a 50-46 majority, with two races to go in Georgia. If the GOP wins only one of those races, it retains the majority.

But on a state-by-state basis, the GOP did even better. It (again, with Trump at the top of the ticket) expanded its lead in state legislatures across the country, and in 22 states, Republicans will hold unified control over the governor’s office and both houses of the legislature.

The great news is Republican state legislatures are now in control of redistricting Houses seats for the next decade. This almost guarantees the GOP will retake the House in 2022.

Don’t forget conservatives now hold a commanding 6-3 lead in the Supreme Court.

And as far as President Trump’s fate, I’m the author of the new No. 1 national bestseller “TRUMP RULES.” I’ve studied Donald J. Trump for 41 years — since I was a freshman at Columbia University. I know this much after a lifetime of studying Trump: If anyone can overturn the election results, Trump can. He was born to make the impossible possible.

Every time liberals or the liberal media think Trump is as good as dead, he rises from the ashes like a phoenix. Despite the media lies, based on what I know about the magical “Trump rules” of success, this presidential race is far from over.

As we conservative and Christian Americans enjoy Thanksgiving weekend, we are certainly under attack. But we still have lots to be thankful for, and a lot to smile about. Our glass is more than half full.

Wayne Allyn Root is the author of the new No. 1 national bestselling book "TRUMP RULES." Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur, and host of the daily nationally syndicated show "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" on USA Radio Network, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and the "WAR RAW" podcast.

