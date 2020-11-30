https://pjmedia.com/columns/raymond-ibrahim/2020/11/30/we-will-slaughter-all-armenians-when-the-time-comes-turk-vows-n1181720
About The Author
Related Posts
Mississippi Puts God on Its State Flag
November 6, 2020
A dead certainty
September 14, 2020
Note to AOC, Liz Warren, Kamala: Trump Is NOT a White Supremacist
September 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy