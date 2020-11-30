https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-task-force-expert-says-ccp-virus-vaccines-will-be-safe_3598169.html

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, assured Sunday that the vaccinations against the CCP virus in the United States will be safe, and that its scientific integrity has not been “compromised” by its process of development. In an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,” the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease sought to remove any uncertainties Americans may have about receiving a shot for COVID-19, as the United States prepares to begin vaccinations next month. “We’ve got to be able to get out there, get community people who the community trusts to show two things: the process of the development of this vaccine has been one that has been scientifically sound, safety has not been compromised, scientific integrity has not been compromised,” Fauci said. “And the process of determining whether it works, whether it’s safe and effective has been independent by independent bodies …

